Jordan Valley Road, Water Lines, Destroyed by Israeli Forces

4:09 AM

Israeli forces, late Wednesday, destroyed water pipes and a rural road serving Palestinian farmers, in the Jordan Valley-area village of Atouf, according to WAFA.

Israeli forces accompanied by a bulldozer raided the occupied West Bank village late Wednesday, destroying the water pipes and the rural road, causing clashes to break out between locals and Israeli forces.

15 people were reportedly treated for unknown injuries following the clashes.

A spokesperson for COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for demolitions in the occupied Palestinian territory, told Maâ€™an News Agency that they were looking into reports.

The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C — under full Israeli military control.

Demolitions of Palestinian infrastructure and residences occur frequently in Area C, with the Jordan Valleyâ€™s Bedouin and herding communities being particularly vulnerable to such policies.

Israeli forces confiscated cattle and water tanks, as well as agricultural machinery from Bedouin Palestinians in the so-called firing zone earlier this month.