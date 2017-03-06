Navy Attacks Gaza Fishermen

1:34 AM

Israeli occupation gunboats targeted, last night, fishing boats off the shores of Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah, in the south and central Gaza Strip, with heavy machine guns.

Al Ray reports that, according to local sources, the military boats targeted fishermen’s boats while they were fishing at sea, within the allowed fishing distance of 6 nautical miles.

Israeli occupation forces routinely attack Gazan fishermen and their fishing boats in the context of Israel’s closure of the Gaza Strip, which includes restrictions on the Gaza fishing zone that deprive members of the community of their right to work, and puts fishermen’s life and well being at serious risk.

The attacks include violations on the right to livelihood, harassment and shooting, arbitrary arrest and detention that involves abuse, and confiscation of property including fishing boats and nets.

Israeli forces use cruel, inhumane and degrading punishments during detentions. In 2013, the army carried out 147 attacks against fishermen, injuring 10, arresting 22, confiscating 9 boats, and destroying extensive amounts of fishing equipment.

Archive IMEMC post: 12/24/14 94 Israeli Ceasefire Violations Since August