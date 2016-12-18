Palestine Today 01 25 2017

Palestine Today 01 24 2017

Israeli navy and troops attack fishermen and farmers in Gaza, meanwhile in the West Bank troops kidnap civilians. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers fired, on Tuesday at night, several missiles into a site, run by an armed resistance group, east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza, causing excessive damage.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said the army fired several missiles at a monitoring tower, and nearby buildings, leading to very loud explosions that caused serious property damage, but caused no casualties.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said medics, rescue teams and firefighters, rushed to the site of the attack, and confirmed that there have been no casualties. The Israeli army claimed it fired missiles in retaliation to live rounds fired from Gaza, targeting military vehicles driving near the border fence with Gaza.

Staying in Gaza, Israeli soldiers opened fire, on Tuesday morning, on Palestinian farmers in their lands, in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, while navy ships fired many live rounds at fishing boats, in southern Gaza.

Soldiers, stationed behind the border fence, east of Gaza city, fired several live rounds at Palestinian farmers, in their lands, forcing them away.

Furthermore, Israeli navy ships fired dozens of rounds towards Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, in Rafah and Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, causing damage and forcing the fishers back to shore.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, at least thirteen Palestinians from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, and took them to several detention and interrogation center.

Adductions and home searches of the Israeli army were reported in Jerusalem and Ramallah, central West Bank, Nablus and Tulkarem in northern West Bank in addition to Hebron and the nearby Beit Ummer town in the southern part of West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said that soldiers have abducted 14 Palestinians, including five children, in Beit Ummar town since the beginning of this year.

