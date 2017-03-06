Palestine Today 06 14 2017

Troops injuries four youth during West Bank invasions and targets fishermen in Gaza. Theses stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, before shooting four Palestinians and abducting two others, in addition to abducting one Palestinian in Husan town, west of Bethlehem.

The invasion into the Deheishe refugee camp was carried out by a large military force, leading to clashes with youngsters who hurled stones and empty bottles on the invading armored jeeps.

Medical sources said the soldiers shot four young Palestinian men, resulting in moderate-but stable injuries, and that many Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Jaba’ town and Msalya village, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians. The army also abducted one Palestinian after searching the nearby city of Qalqilia.

In other news, Israeli soldiers and police officers invaded, Wednesday, the at-Araqeeb village in the Negev, and demolished dozens of residential sheds and tens, for the 114th consecutive time.

Locals in the village said the invasion was carried out by the police, and employees of ‘Israel Land Authority,” before the bulldozers demolished the residential sheds, and structures.

The villages in al-‘Araqeeb have been fighting an ongoing battle for recognition since the establishment of Israel in the historic land of Palestine, in 1948, although their village, and dozens of “unrecognized villages” predate Israel. The villagers have land deeds and receipts of paid taxes dating back to Ottoman times, but the Israeli authorities do not accept these as valid.

In Gaza, Israeli soldiers and navy opened fire, on Wednesday morning, targeting a few fishing boats in Palestinian territorial waters, and against farmers, in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The attack did not lead to any injuries, but forced the Palestinians out of their lands, in fear of further military violence.

Wednesday, June, 14, 2017