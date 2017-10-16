PCHR Weekly Report: 2 civilians wounded, 67 abducted by Israeli forces this week

In its Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories for the week of 02– 08 November 2017, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) found that Israeli forces continued systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories. 2 Palestinian civilians were wounded in the Gaza Strip. 67 civilians, including 4 children and 7 women, were abducted.

Israeli attacks in the West Bank:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 68 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 6 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces abducted at least 54 Palestinian civilians, including a child and woman, in the West Bank. Thirteen civilians, including 3 children and 6 women, were abducted in Jerusalem and its suburbs. The female arrestees are wife of a prisoner, a kindergarten’s principle and 3 teachers.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to use force against the protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders against the annexation wall, confiscation of lands and settlement expansion crimes. During the reporting period, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

As part of targeting Education Facilities in occupied Jerusalem, on 06 November 2017, Israeli forces raided “Zahwet al-Quds” Kindergarten and School in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of the city. They raided and searched the classrooms and took the teachers’ ID cards to take photos of them after questioning the teachers. The Israeli soldiers then abducted the School Principle and 3 teachers and later withdrew. Following this, the Israeli forces raided a house belonging to Mona al-Karawi, Director of the School’s Society, and abducted her along with her husband.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including 3 fishermen in the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, Israeli naval forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and target farmers and houses in the border areas.

In the Gaza Strip, on 06 November 2017, 2 Palestinian fishermen, who are brothers as well, were wounded when Israeli gunboats stationed offshore in the northern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. One of the fishermen was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the right thigh while the other was wounded with a bullet down the left knee and other rubber-coated metal bullets in the right thigh and the right foot joint. They were both then abducted and taken to Ashdod Seaport while their boat was confiscated with all its equipment. Later, they were released while their boat is so far under custody.

On 08 November 2017, a Palestinian fisherman was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet to the right hand when Israeli forces heavily opened fire at Palestinian fisherman boats sailing within 4 nautical miles offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia.

In the same context, PCHR has monitored the escalation of Israeli attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea although it was announced that the Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves the Israeli ongoing policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 5 times. Due to the 5 shooting incidents occurred in the north-western side of Beit Lahia, a fishing boat was confiscated and another sustained damage after being hit with several bullets in addition to losing the fishing nets.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. Israeli forces used force against the protestors, and the shooting to disperse those protests resulted in the injury of 2 civilians, one of whom was wounded in Eastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip while the other was wounded in Eastern al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Moreover, during the reporting period, 4 shooting incidents targeted the following:

On 05 November 2017, fishermen setting their fishing net from shore, west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

On 02 November 2017, agricultural lands, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

On 06 November 2017, agricultural lands, east of Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip.

On 07 November 2017, vacant lands, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli settlement activities:

Israeli settlers continued their expansion of their territory onto Palestinian land through the use of force.

As part of the demolition of houses and other civil facilities, On 07 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished 3 houses in al-Jiftlik area in the Central Jordan Valley, north of Jericho. The first house belongs to Ahmed Bani ‘Odah, comprised of 2 floors and built on an area of 130 square meters, sheltering 10 family members, including 3 children. The second house belongs to the family of Mousa al-Jahalin and sheltered 12 members, including 7 children, while the third house belongs to Ahmed and Jihad Ibrahim Abu ‘Aram and sheltered both brothers along with their 12-member family, including 8 children.

On the same day, Israeli forces demolished an under-construction agricultural room in Froush Beit Dejen village in the central Jordan Valley, east of Nablus. The 26-square-meter room built of bricks belongs to Qassem Abu Jeish. Due to the demolition, an agricultural pond was affected and the started leaking from it. It should be mentioned that building the room and pond cost JD 7,000 according to the abovementioned civilian.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, a settler beat up Zamel Daraghmah (56) from Tubas when he was near his farm in the Northern Jordan Valley. According to Daraghmah, on 03 November 2017, a settler interpreted his way when Daraghmah was heading from his house to his farm in ‘Ein al-Beida area in the Northern Jordan Valley, traveling his car. While on his way, Daraghmah was surprised with a settler coming from the opposite side and stopping next to his car. The settler then stepped out of the car and went to Daraghmah’s car. He then punched him many times to the face.

Israeli attacks on non-violent demonstrations:

Israeli forces again attacked the weekly non-violent demonstrations held each week in various locations to protest the Wall and settlements.

Following Friday prayer on 03 November 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 03 November 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhada’a Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the security fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian, from al-Jaren neighborhood in Jabalia, was hit with a bullet which penetrated the left thigh. The wounded civilian was taken by a Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance to the Indonesian Hospital. His medical condition was classified as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the Israeli closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. The youngsters gathered near the security fence and set fire to tires. They also raised banners and flags and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters for half an hour at the protestors. As a result, a civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left foot. He was transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital to receive medical treatment. His medical condition was classified as moderate.

Recommendations to the international community:

Due to the number and severity of Israeli human rights violations this week, the PCHR made several recommendations to the international community. Among these were a recommendation that the international community intervene to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians.

In addition, PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel.

For the full text of the report, click here.