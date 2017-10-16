PPS: “Army Abducts Sixteen Palestinians In The West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, at dawn Tuesday, sixteen Palestinians from their homes, after the soldiers broke into them and violently searched them, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Sami Dweik, and Mohammad Abdul-Razeq Masalma.

In Qalqilia, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Humam al-Qadi, 22, and Yousef Ghlaeb Daoud, 21.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted ‘Ala Ali Hamed and Kamal Suleiman Hamed, also from their homes.

In Qalqilia, south of Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted five Palestinians, identified as Abdul-Aziz Hasan Abu ar-Rob, his brother Hasan, in addition to Mohammad Lutfi Abu al-Rob, Maher Sati and Mohammad Kamil.

In Bethlehem governorate, the soldiers abducted Khalil Khader Shouka, Nader Ayyad al-Hreimi, Ahmad Jamal al-Hreimi, Qussai Jamal Ayyash and Mohammad No’man Jibreen.

