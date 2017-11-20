PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 16 Palestinians In The West Bank”

12:03 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, sixteen Palestinians, including one woman, from several parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in southern West Bank, said the soldiers abducted Maisoon Anis al-Halees, from Yatta town, south of Hebron, after invading and searching her home, and released her later.

Also in Yatta, the soldiers abducted Ashraf Nassar, Rasmi Jabr al-Adra, Abdul-Sabour Mohammad Abu Samra, Mousa Younis Abu ‘Arram, Talab Mousa Abu Samra and Mohammad Mousa Abu Samra.

In Jenin governorate, in northern West Bank, the soldiers also invaded and searched many homes, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Tha’er Jamil Abu Khamis, his brother Yasser, in addition to Ahmad Mahmoud Kabaha, Sa’ad-Eddin Mohammad Jaradat and Ala Abdul-Karim Athamla.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted Anan Khader Suleiman, Ahmad Mohammad Suleiman, and Thieb Saleh Thieb.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted Ward Adnan Saifi, from Deheishe refugee camp, south of the city.

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians Near Jenin

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Northern Gaza; Navy Fires At Fishing Boats

Updated: “Israeli Soldiers Demolish Two Palestinian Homes In Jerusalem”

Israel Delays Court Session Of Senior Nonviolent Activist Abdullah Abu Rahma