PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 33 Palestinians In The West Bank”

1:18 PM

The Palestinian Prisoners society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight, at least thirty-three Palestinians, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during massive invasions and violent searches of homes.

The Bethlehem office of the PPS said the soldiers have abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Mohammad Hasan Rabay’a, 34, adding that the Palestinian was previously held by Israel for twelve consecutive years.

It added that the soldiers invaded Teqoua’ town, and conducted violent searches of dozens of homes before abducting twelve Palestinians .

The abducted residents have been identified as Luay Habes al-‘Amour, Abdullah Yousef al-Badan, Ma’moun Sabah al-‘Amour, Sami Sabah, Moayyad Hmeid, Ammar Yasser al-‘Amour, Sufian al-‘Amour, Qussai al-‘Amour, Bara’ Raed al-‘Amour, Mousa Mohammad al-‘Amour, Suleiman Khaled al-‘Amour and Khalil al-‘Amour.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted five Palestinians , identified as Mohammad Riyad Jabarin, 16, and Shadi Ra’ed at-Till, from the ath-Thaheriyya town, south of Hebron city, in addition to three Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim at-Talbeeshy, Mohammad Abdullah Abu Sondos and Mohammad Khaled Abu ‘Arqoub.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Nour Shams refugee camp, east of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, searched many homes and abducted Ibrahim Fayyad, Islam al-Fouda, Nayef Abu ar-Rob and Mo’ab Sabbagh.

In Ramallah, the soldiers abducted three Palestinians, identified as Ali Ata Rimawi, Salah Affana and Rami al-Atshan, after invading their homes and searching them.

In addition, the soldiers invaded the al-Jiftlik village, north of Jericho, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Omar Shehda Ed’eis and Mohammad Adnan Ed’eis.

In Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the soldiers abducted Lieutenant Talal Dweikat, and Mohammad Hmeidan.

In Salfit, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted one Palestinian, identified as Mohammad Najeh Moqada.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers invaded many homes in Jabal al-Mokabber village, and abducted three children, identified as Karam Raed ‘Oweisat, 13, Radi Aziz ‘Oweisat, 14, and Adham Abed ‘Oweisat, 14.