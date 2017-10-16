PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eighteen Palestinians In The West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn, Tuesday, many homes in various communities in the occupied West Bank, and abducted eighteen Palestinians.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, said the soldiers invaded many homes in several parts of the governorate, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Yousef ‘Ayed Faqeeh, Hamza Ali Awad, 21, Amin Emad Sleibi, 15, Khaled Raed Bahar and Odai Natsha.

In Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted three Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Jamal Abu Kaf, Mansour Eslayyim and Salah Sharifa.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted Morad al-Khmour, Khaled al-Masri and Salah al-Hreimi.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted ‘Assem Abu al-Haija, 22, ‘Ala Houshiyya and Naseem Farhat, in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin.

Two Palestinians, identified as Samer Ibrahim as-Sidda, 22, and Kamal Abed ‘Amer, 21, were abducted from their homes in Nablus, in northern West Bank.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Mustafa Nofal, 19, from Qalqilia, in northern West Bank, and Abdul-Rahman al-Jalees, from Ramallah, in central West Bank.