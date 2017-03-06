PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eighteen Palestinians In The West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, overnight and during the day Thursday, eighteen Palestinians from different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive and violent military searches of homes.

The Ramallah office of the PPS said the soldiers have abducted seven Palestinians from the governorate, and identified them as Jom’a Yousef Barghouthi, Ramzi Nasser Hammad, Fadi Rateb Deek, Mohammad al-‘Ouri, Abdul-Aziz al-Yassini, Abdullah Samir al-Yassini and Hamada al-Yassini.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted four Palestinians, identified as Ahmad Ibrahim Abu Teir, Mohammad Abu al-Hamam, 19, Odai Abu Tayeh, 19, and Abdul-Rahman Abbas, 33.

In Nablus governorate, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Ra’ef Fathi Yahia al-Ghoul and Mo’taz Fathi Abu Daghash.

In Tulkarem, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted one Palestinian, identified as Shafea’ Abu Zibda.

In Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Abdullah Fahim Sadaqa, while resident Monther Mohammad Jobran while taken prisoner from Bethlehem.