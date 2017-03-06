PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fourteen Palestinians In The West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, overnight and at dawn Sunday, at least fourteen Palestinians, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS said that the soldiers abducted four Palestinians, identified as Hamza Abu Daoud, Mohammad Nathmi al-Jamal, Ahmad Eghneimat and Mohammad Qaisiyya, from the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron.

It added that the soldiers abducted Jamil Hasan Kifaya, Fuad Mustafa and Ahmad Suleiman Abu Eid, in the Ramallah al-Biereh governorate, in central West Bank.

In Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Dia’ Mohammad Salam and Abdullah Qassem as-Sa’adi, and injured two other Palestinians.

In Nablus, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Rayyan Zoheir Hussein, 22, and Tha’er al-Aghbar.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Ehab Ziad Abu Yabes and Mohammad Ma’bad.

In Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted Raed Zghayyar, from his work in Al-Aqsa mosque, and issued an order barring a child from entering the holy site for two months.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers have abducted around 120 Palestinians in Jerusalem, over the past two days, and released most of them later.

