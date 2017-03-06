PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Bethlehem, Nablus And Jenin”

10:48 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Wednesday, seven Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank governorates of Bethlehem, Nablus and Jenin, including two who were abducted on military roadblocks.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded Marah Rabah village, south of the city, and Teqoua’ town, east of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted Khalil Mohammad Sheikh, 20, and Nasser Mohammad Sabah.

The soldiers also abducted Taxi driver, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Zawahra, 27, from Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, after stopping him at Za’tara military roadblock, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Salem village, east of Nablus, searched homes and abducted two young men, identified as Ahmad Antar Hamdan and Fadi Ghassan Jawabra.

Also in Nablus, the soldiers abducted Moath Mahmoud Abu Doqqa, 19, from Ramallah, after stopping him at a military roadblock near Yitzhar illegal colony, built on Palestinian lands, south of Nablus.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Osama Nasser Salah, 21, and a former political prisoner, identified as Mohammad Abdul-Ghani Souqi, 33, after stopping them at a sudden military roadblock on the Nablus-Ramallah road.

The soldiers were also heavily deployed on the Jenin governorate, in addition to installing sudden roadblocks, before stopping dozens of Palestinian cars and searching them while inspecting the ID cards of the passengers.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded several Palestinian communities in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians in Hebron city and Beit Ummar town, in addition to installing roadblocks near various surrounding towns.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the villages of Deir Ghassana and Nabi Saleh, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, attacked several Palestinians in their homes, before abducting three young men and wounding a family.