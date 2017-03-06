Settler Caravans Erected Near Bethlehem

3:56 AM

Israeli settlers, on Wednesday, installed caravans near the village of Nahalin, to the west of Bethlehem, according to local sources.

Sobhi Zeidan, head of Nahalin village council, told WAFA that a group of settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Beitar Elit installed 10 caravans near the fence separating the settlement from Nahalin.

He said that, with this act, the settlers aim to eventually push the fence further into Nahalin, in order to expand the area of their settlement and at the expense of the village.

(image: Wikipedia)