Settlers Steal Olives from West Bank Lands

6:52 AM

On Monday, at dawn, Israeli settlers robbed olives from Al-Janiya town, west of Ramallah, and al-Sawiya town, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Douglass, a Palestinian official in charge of settlement activity in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, said that residents of Beit Ra’anan settlement stole olives from Palestinian lands belonging to Ayed Mazloum, in Al-Janiya town, west of Ramallah.

Douglass further added, according to Al Ray, that others from the Rahalim settlement stole olives from a land belonging to Palestinian Ali Taher, in Al-Talmah area, near Al-Sawiya town, south of Nablus.