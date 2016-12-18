Several Palestinians Injured Near Hebron

8:49 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported that many Palestinians suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, after Israeli soldiers invade Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Mohammad Awad of the Popular Committee in Hebron said several Israeli military vehicles invaded ‘Aseeda area in Beit Ummar, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones at the advancing vehicles.

Awad added that the army fired concussion grenades, and many gas bombs, causing many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

Medics rushed to the area, and provided the wounded Palestinians with the needed first aid.