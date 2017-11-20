Several Palestinians Suffer Effects Of Israeli Teargas Bombs Near Jenin

10:56 PM

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded, on Monday evening, Kafr Dan town, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and fired many gas bombs at local youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading army jeeps, causing many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers invaded the town from its main road, and harassed several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Several youngsters then hurled stones at the army jeeps, while the soldiers fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Medical sources in the town said many Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation, and received the needed treatment.