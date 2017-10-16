Several Palestinians Suffer Effects Of Teargas Inhalation Near Hebron

11:27 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at night, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and fired gas bombs at many local youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading army jeeps, causing many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Local sources said the soldiers invaded the areas of Safa, al-Bayyada and al-Baqâ€™a, in Beit Ummar, and fired many gas bombs, and concussion grenades.

They added that scores of residents suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, and received the needed treatment by local medics.