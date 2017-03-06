Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Jenin, Qalqilia And Bethlehem

10:41 AM

The Palestinian Prisoners Society has confirmed that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Monday at dawn, seven Palestinians, after invading the searching their homes in the West Bank governorates of Jenin, Qalqilia, and Bethlehem.

The Jenin office of the PPS said the soldiers invaded homes in Jenin refugee camp, and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Ahmad Fakhri Hweil, Tareq Abu Sbeih and Talal al-Hosary.

The soldiers also invaded many neighborhoods in Jenin city, and installed roadblocks on several roads leading to Zabbouba village and Ya’bad town, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In addition, the soldiers invaded homes in al-‘Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and abducted Maher Mahmoud Abu Tarboush, 43, while Nasri Yousef Abu Jouda, 25, from Bethlehem city, was abducted near Etzion junction.

In Qalqilia, in northern West Bank, the PPS said that the soldiers abducted Ezzeddin Nofal, 18, and Tarbakan Mohammad, 24, from their homes.

The soldiers invaded and searched many homes in the city, and interrogated several Palestinians.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted nine Palestinians, including two children, after invading their homes and violently searching them, in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.