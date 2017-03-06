Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In Hebron, One In Jerusalem, Break Into shops, Warehouses, In Tulkarem

10:50 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, several homes in occupied East Jerusalem, and Hebron in the southern part of the West Bank, violently searched them and abducted six Palestinians in Hebron and one in Jerusalem. The army also broke into shops and warehouses in Tulkarem, in northern West Bank.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Abdul-Halim Ibrahim Qfeisha, 16, and Saleh Raed Abu Markhiyya, from their homes in Hebron city, and another young man, identified as Alaâ€™ Mohammad Ziyadat, from Bani Neim town, east of Hebron.

The soldiers also invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, searched and ransacked many homes and abducted Issa Hasan â€˜Aadi, 28, Moath Wael Ekhlayyel, 21, and Mohammad Fawzi Awad, before taking them to Etzion military base and security center.

In related news, the soldiers abducted Amjad Hani Shweiki, 19, after invading his home in Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem.

The young man was cuffed and blindfolded, before the soldiers took him to an interrogation center in the city.

In Tulkarem, the soldiers invaded many shops and blacksmith workshops, in various neighborhoods in the city.

The invasions simultaneously took place in al-Haddadin road, north of Tulkarem, and Nablus Street. The soldiers broke the locks of the shopsâ€™ doors, and violently searched them, causing excessive damage.

The invaded structures are a sanitary products shop, owned by Hamal Salam Zeidan, two lathe workshops owned by Tamer Allariyya and Jamal Fseesy, a store owned by Omar Safaqa and a warehouse for sanitary products, owned by Nidal ad-Daleq.

The owners said the invasion has no legal foundation, and that the soldiers did not even present any justifications, and added that the sole purpose of these violations is to cause destruction.

Furthermore, the soldiers and personnel of the City Council in Jerusalem invaded the town of a-â€˜Eesawiyya, in East Jerusalem, and demolish a two-story building, used for residence and commercial purposes.