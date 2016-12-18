Several Israeli military vehicles invaded, on Monday morning, the town of al-Ram, north of occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted two Palestinians.
The soldiers broke into homes, searched them and interrogated several Palestinians before abducting two young men.
The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Mohammad â€˜Aabed and Rafat al-Hathaleen; they were both moved to an interrogation center.
On Monday at dawn, the soldiers invaded Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, in addition to Doura and Beit Ummar towns, searched homes and abducted five Palestinians.