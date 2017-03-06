Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Jerusalem For Carrying “Dangerous Fireworks”

11:51 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Sunday, two Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem, after stopping and searching their car, and locating what the army described as “dangerous fireworks.”

Israeli media agencies said the soldiers noticed a car parked near the Annexation Wall, and that two Jerusalemite Palestinians were in it.

They added that the soldiers approached the car and searched it, before locating a cardboard box containing twenty boxes of what the army called “dangerous fireworks, which can be labeled as combat materials.”

The soldiers confiscated the fireworks, and took the two Palestinians to a detention and interrogation center, in Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, clashed with local youths, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers shot two Palestinians with live fire, during clashes near the Annexation Wall in Jayyous town, east of Qalqilia, and at the al-Hamra roadblock, in the West Bank’s Northern plains, and injured seventeen others with rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.