Soldiers Invade Homes Near Qalqilia And Bethlehem

11:09 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, the towns of Azzoun and Kafr Thulth, east of Qalqilia, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The army also invaded many homes in Bethlehem governorate, and summoned several Palestinians for interrogation.

Media sources in Qalqilia said the invasions were simultaneously carried out after midnight, after the soldiers surrounded the two towns.

They added that the soldiers broke into and ransacked several homes, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

The soldiers also invaded several stores in Azzoun, especially in the al-Mothallath and ash-Shameyya neighborhoods.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers invaded Aida refugee camp, north of the city, and summoned Mohammad Nasser Badawna, 19, for interrogation.

The soldiers also summoned for interrogation Moath Nader Jawareesh, 24, from Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem, Moath Abdul-Jabbar Abu Tarboush, 35, from the al-Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and Hasan Ahmad Nuwwara, 31, from Hindaza, after invading and searching their homes.