Victims of Abbas’ Gaza Travel Restrictions Raised to 20

7:04 AM

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced, Thursday morning, the death of the 20th patient case in Gaza, due to the ban on travel abroad for treatment.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Ashraf al-Qedra, said in a statement that the patient Baha Radee,aged 14, died today because he could not receive treatment abroad, as the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority banned the medical vouchers.

Al-Qedra explained that the Radee was waiting for a medical voucher for more than 18 days, but in vain, Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency reports.

The health ministry warned of the increase in the number of dead patients and children because the Palestinian Authority suspended issuing medical voucher to patients in the sector.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said that it documented a reduction of 75% in medical vouchers to Gaza patients for treatment, last month.

The reduction of foreign medical vouchers to the Gaza Strip was part of a punitive set of measures imposed by the Authority, on Gaza.

