Village in Qalqilia under Blockade for Second Week

3:49 AM

Israeli army forces continued to uphold the closure imposed on the village of Azzun Atma, to the south of Qalqilia, and banned non-residents from entry.

Abd Al Karim Ayyob, an employee at the village council, said that Israel set up a checkpoint at the northern entrance of the village under the pretext that Palestinians illegally enter Israel through the village.

Additionally, WAFA reported that Israeli settlers from the illegal Sha’arei Tikva settlement pumped sewage into the Valley of Beit Amin, near Azzun Atma, especially in the area where sewage remains exposed and left untreated creating health problems.

(Photo: Azzun Atma checkpoint, Wikipedia)