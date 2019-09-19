Army Cuts Off Water Supply to Jordan Valley Village

1:00 PM

Israeli occupation forces, on Thursday, closed the water pipes which supply Palestinian residents in the village of Bardale, in the northern Jordan Valley, east of the occupied West Bank.

Member of Bardala village council, Dirar Sawafta, said that Israeli forces stormed the village in the early morning and closed a number of pipes which supply the area, without mentioning any reasons.

Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency further notes that this is not the first time Israeli forces have closed the pipes.

Last July, Israeli settlers seized a number of wells in the village, banning Palestinian shepherds from tending their live stocks.

Local sources reported that Israeli settlers planted trees in the Khallet Hamad area, near residential tents.