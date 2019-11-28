Israeli Soldiers Uproot Palestinian Lands Near Bethlehem

11:55 AM

On Thursday morning, Israeli soldiers, accompanied by bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, west of Bethlehem city, south of occupied Jerusalem in the West Bank, and uprooted them.

Hasan Breijiyya, the head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said the military bulldozers uprooted dozens of Dunams of Palestinian agricultural lands, west of Husan village.

Breijiyya added that the lands are privately owned by families from Husan, and that the uprooting came as part of Israel’s illegal colonialist policies in that area.

Israel is trying to expand its illegal colonies, built in direct violation of International Law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, by illegally annexing and destroying more Palestinian lands.