Soldiers Uproot 30 Trees, Demolish 150 Walls And Wells, In Salfit

1:52 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Thursday, the al-Jawareesh area, west of the central West Bank city of Salfit, before uprooting 30 olive trees, in addition to demolishing 150 sustaining walls and several water wells.

The Palestinian Agriculture Ministry said the soldiers uprooted the trees, and carried the demolitions out without prior notice.

The head of Salfit City Council, Abdul-Karim Zobeidi, said the demolitions were carried out in 5 Dunams of land owned by a local resident, identified as Abdul-Rahim Yassin.

The demolitions rook place not long after the Palestinian and his family managed to rehabilitate the land, and planted it with dozens of olive trees.