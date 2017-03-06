1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Prepare for Open-ended Hunger Strike

4:51 PM

SomeÂ 1,500 Palestinian detaineesÂ he;d in Israeli jails are prepared to launch the first escalatory steps of hunger strike, under a campaignÂ for freedom and maintaining achievements and capabilities, Committee of Prisoners and Ex-prisoners stated.

In a press release, the committee said that 120 prisoners of the Gaza Strip will join the hunger Strike in 17th April, 2017 called for by the Central Committee of FatehÂ movement, Marwan Barghouti.