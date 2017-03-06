SomeÂ 1,500 Palestinian detaineesÂ he;d in Israeli jails are prepared to launch the first escalatory steps of hunger strike, under a campaignÂ for freedom and maintaining achievements and capabilities, Committee of Prisoners and Ex-prisoners stated.
In a press release, the committee said that 120 prisoners of the Gaza Strip will join the hunger Strike in 17th April, 2017 called for by the Central Committee of FatehÂ movement, Marwan Barghouti.
Among the detainees, according to Al Ray, were the dean of Gaza prisoners Diaa al-Agha, Abdel Rahim Abu Holi, Basil Arif, Naeem Masran, Difaa Abu Atira, Marwan Al-Maqadma, Mohammed Bakr, Mamdouh Bakr, Samer Al-Tarsha and Ammar Al-Nabahin.
DetaineesÂ from all Palestinian factions will join the strike along with two full sections in Ofer prison (about 240 prisoners), in addition to 270 prisoners in Nafha prison.
The committee pointed out that 30 prisoners in Ashqelon will join the first escalatory step, 120 in Rimon, and 150 in Negev.
Dean of Palestinian prisoners, Karim Yunis, announced his joining of the strike called for by MP Barghouthi on April 17, in addition to the support of other Palestinian leaders in Israeli prisons.
