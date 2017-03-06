Amman Israeli Embassy: Two Jordanians Slain, One Israeli Injured

9:40 PM

Two Jordanians were shot dead after a worker stabbed an Israeli security guard with a screwdriver, at the Israeli embassy in Amman, Sunday night, causing him light injuries.

PNN sources said that the security guard responded to the stabbing by shooting the workman dead. In the course of the incident, the landlord was also wounded and, later, died of his injuries.

The incident comes in synchronization with escalations in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, after Israel installed electric gates around the Al-Aqsa mosque, where two Israeli policemen were killed at the site by gunmen for the provocative settler visits to the mosque.

Al-Aqsa mosque is considered the third holiest place in Islam, monitoring the movement into and out of the mosque. Israelis consider the same site their holiest, where the ancient Temple of Solomon is said to have once stood.

In 2003, the Israeli government unilaterally decided — despite the objections of the Islamic Endowments Department — to allow non-Muslim visitors into the complex. Since then, under increasingly right-wing Israeli governments, extremist Jewish settlers have been allowed into the site in ever greater numbers — usually protected by Israeli security forces — while Palestinian access to the site has become increasingly restricted. Christians outside of the Levant remain divided on the issue, as biblical end times prophecy states: “I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple.” ~Revelation 21:22 However, settler attacks on Christian holy sites have been progressive in recent years, and are on the increase.

Palestinians have shown strong disagreement to the motion, and responded by ongoing demonstrations and violent response from the Israeli forces and settlers, where five Palestinians have been killed with live ammunition and attacked by teargas. The PA also cut all contact with Israel, following the move.

On Friday, three Israeli settlers were killed by a Palestinian in Halamish settlement, north of Ramallah, and Israeli PM Netanyahu announced that his home will be demolished.

