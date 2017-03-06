Army Abduct Six Palestinians In Ramallah, Salfit And Jerusalem

12:43 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Sunday, six young Palestinian men in the West Bank governorates of Ramallah, Salfit and Jerusalem.

The Ramallah office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Lutfi Khalil, after wounding him with live fire, in Kafr Ein village.

The soldiers also abducted Mahmoud Abdul-Latif Deek, 27, from his home in Salfit, in central West Bank.

In Jerusalem, the soldiers detained dozens of Palestinians, and interrogated them for several hours before releasing them, except for four Palestinians, who were remanded for further interrogation.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also abducted one Palestinian in Hebron, and one in Bethlehem, in the West Bank.

Earlier on Sunday, undercover Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man, identified as Amer Ahmad Tirawi, 34, in Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah.