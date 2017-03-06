Army Abducts A Child, Injures Several Palestinians Near Jenin

1:22 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at night, the town of Ya’bad, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted one child, only twelve years of age, leading to clashes that resulted in wounding several Palestinians.

Samer Abu Bakr, the head of Ya’bad Local Council, said several army vehicles invaded the town, before the soldiers abducted a child, identified as Aws Mohammad Yafawi, 12 years of age.

He added that the incident led to clashes between the soldiers, who fired many rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, at Palestinians, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

Medical sources said several Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.