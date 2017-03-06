Army Abducts A Mother And Her Son In Nablus

9:57 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, a Palestinian woman and her son, from Nablus city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Nablus office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers searched homes, and abducted Hanan Abu Sirryya, and her son, Khamis, 19, from their home in Sikka Street.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted seven Palestinians in Bethlehem and Jerusalem; one of them is the father of the young man who was killed by the army in Jerusalem,Â this past Friday.