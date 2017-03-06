Army Abducts Fifteen Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli soldiers abducted, Wednesday, at least fifteen Palestinians, during extensive military invasions and violent searches of homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Jenin office of the PPS, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, said the soldiers abducted a lawyer, identified as Abdullah Khalaf, in addition to two siblings, identified as Mahdi Jamil â€˜Aasi, and Medyin Jamil â€˜Aasi, from Burqin town, north of Jenin.

Also in Jenin, the soldiers abducted Said Nazzal from Qabatia town, south of Jenin, and Ismael Zyoud, from Ti’inik town, northwest of Jenin.

In Nablus governorate, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Firas Hasan Noubani, 38, from al-Lubban ash-Sharqiyya town, in addition to Osama Ez Ordoniyya, from Iraq at-Tayeh town, Ahmad Badawi and Adham Abu Sarees, from Balata refugee camp, and Waseem Eqab Mansour from Kufur Qalil town.

In Tulkarem, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers invaded Shweika area, and abducted Anan Abdul-Rahman Badawi.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted Laith Sabha, 20, from â€˜Abwein town, and Rasmi Abu Alia, from the al-Mogheer town.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Moammar Banat and Hasan al-Fasfous.

Earlier Wednesday, dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, and clashed with dozens of youngsters, before killing two Palestinians with live rounds, and wounding at least one with an expanding bullet.

Medical sources In Jenin said the slain Palestinians have been identified as Saâ€™ad Hasan Salah, 21, from Jenin city, and Aws Mohammad Salama, 17, from Jenin refugee camp.

