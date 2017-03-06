Army Abducts Four Palestinians In Hebron And Jenin

11:08 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, four Palestinians, including one journalist, in the West Bank governorates of Hebron and Jenin, during extensive military invasions and violent searches of homes.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS), in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, has reported that the soldiers abducted Osama Adnan Rajabi, from Hebron city, and a journalist, identified as â€˜Ala Jabr at-Teety, from the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, northÂ of Hebron.

The soldiers also invaded many homes in Saâ€™ir town, northeast of Hebron, and installed a roadblock at the main northern and southern roads of the governorate.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, in Jenin city, searched homes and abducted two young men, identified as Nour al-Hindi and Hammouda Abu Khalifa.