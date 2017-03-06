Army Abducts Nine Palestinians In Hebron

10:04 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, nine Palestinians, including two children, after invading their homes and violently searching them, in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded many homes in the city, and abducted Mohammad Hasan al-Ja’bari, 41, Fuad Rashid Eskafi, 34, Musleh Abu Sbeih, Ammar al-Jamal and Mohammad Hazem Qfeisha, 22.

Several army vehicles also invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, before the soldiers searched and ransacked homes in the town’s center and al-Hara at-Tihta area, and abducted four Palestinians, identified as former political prisoners, Moayyad Waleed Ekhlayyel, 24, and Mohannad Ali Abu Ayyash, 20, in addition to Odai Bassam Za’aqeeq, 16, and Khaled Mahmoud Sleibi, 15.

The abducted Palestinians were all moved to Etzion military base, north of Hebron, after the soldiers handcuffed and blindfolded them.

The soldiers also invaded many homes in Hebron city, and Yatta town, and installed roadblocks on roads leading to Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, and Hebron’s northern entrances, before stopping and searching many Palestinians, and their cars, and examined their ID cards.