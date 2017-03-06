Army Abducts Seven Palestinians In Jerusalem

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, several areas in occupied East Jerusalem, in the West Bank, and abducted seven Palestinians, including an elderly man.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the soldiers invaded a Palestinian home in Bab Hitta neighborhood, adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque, abducted an elderly man, identified as Saleh al-Fakhouri, and summoned his son, Rami, for interrogation.

The soldiers violently searched al-Fakhouriâ€™s home, causing damage, and confiscated a computer and mobile phones.

In Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the soldiers invaded and searched several homes and abducted Mohammad Abu Sneina, Mousa Fatafta and Karim Shiokhi.

Another Palestinian, identified as Salah al-Hammouri, was abducted from his home in Kafr Aqab neighborhood, north of Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Luay Mousa, in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in the center of Jerusalem, and Ibrahim al-Hadra, from at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking the Old City.