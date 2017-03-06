Army Abducts Three Palestinians In Tulkarem

10:12 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, Tulkarem refugee camp, and Saida town, in the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians.

The soldiers invaded Tulkarem refugee camp and Saida town from several directions, before storming him and violently searching them, while interrogated several Palestinians and inspecting their ID cards.

Media sources in Tulkarem said the soldiers abducted Naseem Hosni Hamad, 19, from Saida, in addition to Ibrahim Noureddin Shehada, 21, and Khalil Ahmad Abed-Rabbo, 27, from Tulkarem refugee camp.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron in the southern part of the occupied West bank, and abducted two Palestinian teenagers, including a former political prisoner.