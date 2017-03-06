Army Abducts Three Palestinians, Injures An Elderly Woman, In Hebron

11:59 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, the southern West Bank city of Hebron, broke into and searched homes, and abducted three Palestinians in addition to assaulting an elderly woman, and a pregnant woman.

Resident Hilmi Mahmoud al-Qawasmi said the soldiers wired and detonated the main door of his home, and invaded it before deploying their k9 unit.

He added that the soldiers assaulted his wife, an elderly woman identified as Intisar Abdul-Mottaleb al-Qawasmi, causing many cuts and bruises, especially after pushing her onto the ground.

The soldiers also attacked Hilmiâ€™s pregnant daughter, Walaâ€™, who also suffered cuts and bruises, in addition to a severe anxiety attack, caused by the dogs the army unleashed in the property.

After more than an hour of violent searches and assaults against the family, the soldiers found out that they broke into the wrong home.

The soldiers also searched many homes in the city, and abducted Hafeth Nidal Nasreddin, 21, Ala Tareq Abu Rajab and Husam Mousa Abu Shkeidim.

The soldiers also confiscated a surveillance system and equipment from a home, owned by a Palestinians from al-Qawasmi family.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Yaâ€™bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched and ransacked many homes, and abducted thirteen Palestinians, including children.

In addition, the army abducted seven Palestinians; three from â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and four in Biddu village, northwest of Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank.