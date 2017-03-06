Army Abducts Two Palestinians In Jerusalem, Causes Many To Suffer Effects Of Teargas Inhalation

11:47 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday evening, two young Palestinian men in the at-Tour neighborhood, and Silwan town, in occupied East Jerusalem, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation. The soldiers also invaded Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and wounded several Palestinians during ensuing clashes.

Media sources in Jerusalem said the soldiers invaded at-Tour neighborhood, before stopping and provocatively searching many young men, leading to clashes.

They added that the soldiers then abducted a young man, identified as Mahdi Ahmad Sayyad, and took him to an interrogation center.

The soldiers also invaded Ein al-Louza neighborhood, in Silwan town, and abducted a young man after assaulting him, causing various cuts and bruises.

The army also clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading soldiers, who fired gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets.

Medical sources in Silwan said many Palestinians suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, and received the needed treatment by local medics.

In related news, several army jeeps invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron city, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones on them in the ath-Thaher area, close to the Karmie Tzur colony, built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands, south of the town.

The soldiers fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades, causing many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.