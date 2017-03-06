Army Abducts Two Palestinians In Jerusalem

19 Jun
12:29 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Monday, two young Palestinian men, including one who was taken prisoner from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Many army vehicles invaded Shu’fat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted a young man, identified as Daoud al-‘Amour.

The soldiers also ambushed a Palestinian in a courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and abducted him before moving him to an interrogation center in the city.

In related news, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians in Jenin,  in addition seven Palestinians in Bethlehem, including a father and two of his sons.

