Army Abducts Two Palestinians Near Bethlehem

11:33 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, the town of Teqoua’, east of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted two Palestinian teenagers.

Media sources said the soldiers invaded the town from several directions, and searched homes.

The added that the soldiers abducted Hussein Khaled al-Badan, 17, and Mohammad Suleiman Sha’er, 16, after invading their homes and searching them.

In related news, Israeli sources said that two officers were mildly injured, after Palestinian youngsters hurled stones on them, in the al-‘Isawiya town, east of Jerusalem.

The police said it entered the town to investigate the circumstances that led to the burning of two cars in the town.