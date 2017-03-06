Army Abducts Two Palestinians Near Rafah

12:29 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, two young Palestinian men, near the border fence, east of Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, and fired many live rounds into Palestinian lands close to the fence.

The Palestinian News & Info Agency (WAFA) said the soldiers, stationed in military towers and tanks across the border fence, abducted the two young man, and took them to an unknown destination.

It added that the soldiers also fired many live rounds into the area, mainly targeting farmlands close to the fence.

It is worth mentioning that the army prevents the Palestinians, including the farmers and workers, from approaching the fence, an issue that prevents them from working on various sections of their own lands.

In related news, the soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Sunday, at least ten Palestinians, more than half of them children, in several parts of occupied East Jerusalem, after the army invaded and ransacked many homes.