Army Attacks The Weekly Procession In Kufur Qaddoum

7:26 PM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly procession in Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

Morad Eshteiwi, the media coordinator of the Popular committee in Kufur Qaddoum, said the soldiers invaded the town directly after the procession started.

He added that the army fired rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades, and attempted to ambush and abduct some of the protesters.

The procession started from the center of the town, and was attended by Israeli and international peace activists.

Kufur Qaddoum residents have been holding weekly protests against the illegal annexation of their lands, the Wall and colonies, in addition to the ongoing closure of the village’s main road, which was blockaded by the military more than 14 years ago, to provide easy access to colonists, driving to and from the illegal Kidumim colony, which was built on illegally-confiscated Palestinian lands.