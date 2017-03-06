Army Confiscates Solar Panels East Of Bethlehem

11:45 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, Wednesday, the village of Job Al-Theeb, east of Bethlehem city, in the occupied West Bank, and confiscated one hundred solar panels, used for providing electricity to the residents. The soldiers also abducted a Palestinian near Jenin, in northern West Bank.

Hasan Brejiyya, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, in Bethlehem, said a large military force, accompanied by personnel of the “Civil Administration Office,” run by the army in the occupied West Bank, invaded the village, removed and confiscated 100 solar panels.

The army claimed that the panels were installed without a permit from the Civil Administration Office, and that the area is under full Israeli control. The project was completed nearly six months ago, to provide the villagers with electricity.

Brejiyya added that the soldiers briefly detained several members of the Local Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, in addition to journalists working for Awdah Satellite TV station, and prevented them from entering the village.

Furthermore, the soldiers a abducted Mohammad Kamel Abu Bakr, 18, after stopping him at a military roadblock, on the Arraba Junction, while he was heading back home in Ya’bad town, southwest of Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank.

On Wednesday at dawn, the soldiers invaded the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, invaded several shops, after breaking their doors, and confiscated surveillance tapes.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted four Palestinians from their homes, in the ar-Ram and Anata towns, in occupied East Jerusalem, and one in Ethna town, west of Hebron.

