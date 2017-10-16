Army Demolishes Two Palestinians In Jerusalem

11:21 AM

On Tuesday morning, dozens of Israeli soldiers, police officers and personnel of the Jerusalem City Council, invaded Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem, demolished two homes, postponed the demolition of a third home in al-‘Isawiya town, in the center of the city.

The soldiers invaded Wadi Yasoul neighborhood, in Silwan town, imposed a tight siege around two homes, owned by members of Abu Rajab family, and demolished them.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan (Silwanic) said the soldiers invaded the two homes, and forced the families out, after removing most of their furniture.

The soldiers also demolished a home, owned by Sharif Moheisin, in the al-Isawiya town, after forcing him and his family out.

The army said the two homes were built without construction permits; the families have been fighting the demolition in Israeli courts.