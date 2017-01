Army Fires At Homes, Lands, East Of Gaza

11:02 AM

Israeli soldiers, stationed across the border fence, fired many live rounds at Palestinian homes, property, and farmlands, east of Gaza city, causing excessive damage.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the soldiers, stationed on towers in the Nahal Oz military base, fired dozens of rounds at homes and lands, east of the Sheja’eyya neighborhood, causing serious damage.

The attack also forced Palestinian farmers and workers, out of their lands, especially in areas close to the border fence.