Army Injures A Palestinian Near Bethlehem

7:20 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday evening, Teqouaā€™ town, southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and injured a young man with live fire.

The soldiers invaded the town before stopping and searching a few Palestinians, and cars, leading to clashes with youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

Medical sources said a young man, in his twenties, was shot with live fire in his thigh, and was moved to a local clinic for treatment.