Army Invades Hebron, Nearby Towns, In Southern West Bank

11:51 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, earlier Sunday, several neighborhoods in Hebron city, and nearby towns, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and violently searched many homes.

Media sources said the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, briefly closed several roads, and harassed many Palestinians.

They added that the soldiers also invaded the home of Naâ€™im Abdul-Hamid Masalma, violently searched it, and claimed that they located a weapon.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, before breaking into homes and ransacking them, in addition to using military dogs in the search.

Owners of some of the invaded homes have been identified as Ammar Kassab Abu Dayya, Hussein Mahmoud at-Teet, and Mohammad Mahmoud at-Teet.

The army also invaded the towns of ath-Thaheriyya and as-Sammoaâ€™, south of Hebron.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Teqouaâ€™ town, east of Bethlehem, and fired several live rounds, gas bombs and concussion, causing many children to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

In occupied East Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted, on Saturday evening and Sunday at dawn, seven Palestinians, including five children, between the ages of 12 and 15, from Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in the Old City.

In Bethlehem governorate, the army abducted four Palestinians, after the soldiers invaded and searched many homes, in addition to breaking into homes near Jenin, in northern West Bank, and summoning four Palestinians for interrogation.