Army Invades Homes In Bethlehem

9:45 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, many homes in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, photographed homes and threatened further collective punishment.

The soldiers invaded al-‘Obeydiyya town, east of Bethlehem, before breaking into and searching two homes, belonging to ‘Ayed Rabay’a and Eid Rabay’a.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and searched the homes of two political prisoners, identified as Eyad Mahmoud Taqatqa and Wajdi Ali Thawabta.

The soldiers also invaded the al-‘Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and photographed many homes and cars.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and broke into the home of Rezeq Hameeda, the father of a political prisoner, identified as Salah Hameeda, before handing him a leaflet, threatening al-Khader residents of constant invasions should “local youngsters continue to throw stones at the army and settlers’ cars.”