Caravans Installed at Hebron Military Outpost

8:26 AM

Israeli forces installed, on Tuesday, six caravans at a military outpost in Hebron city, in the southern occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Locals told WAFA that the Israeli army installed the six caravans on an area overlooking the Old City neighborhood of Hebron, which means that one and a half dunams of land were expropriated by the Israeli military.

Israel has stepped up the confiscation of privately-owned Palestinian land for illegal settlements since it passed the so-called “Legalization Law”, earlier this year.

The law, also known as the Regularization or Formalization law, would see thousands of dunams of privately owned Palestinian land seized, and dozens of illegal settlement outposts across the West Bank retroactively recognized by the Israeli government.

(archive image)

11/28/17 Entire Bedouin Community to be Evicted in Jerusalem